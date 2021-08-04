RADA Electronic Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,444 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,201% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.93 million, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 328,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

