RADA Electronic Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,444 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,201% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.93 million, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.80.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 328,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
See Also: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.