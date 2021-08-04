Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $24.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 970,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,690. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $25.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,402,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,695 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,950.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 954,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

