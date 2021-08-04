Radius Health (RDUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. On average, analysts expect Radius Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $689.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85.

A number of analysts have commented on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

