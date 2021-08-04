Rambus’ (RMBS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Get Rambus alerts:

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.