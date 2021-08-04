Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 42,314 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE:RRC opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.