Raven Protocol Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $4,079.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00099064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,747.00 or 0.99931632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00847608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

