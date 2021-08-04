Raymond James Trims Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price to $75.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.20. Kemper has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 762.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 55.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 245,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 87,426 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

