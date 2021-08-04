Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 242,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,955,000 after acquiring an additional 188,595 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

NSC stock opened at $258.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $189.03 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.