Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $230.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

