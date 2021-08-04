Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 222 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $208.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.60. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

