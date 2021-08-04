Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

