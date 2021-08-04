Ready Capital (RC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

