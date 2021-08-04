Real Estate Management Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 2.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. 9,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,073. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

