Real Estate Management Services LLC Purchases Shares of 178,900 Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 178,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. Urban Edge Properties accounts for 2.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. 28,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,924. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.