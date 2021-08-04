Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 69,300 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises approximately 4.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $49,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 109,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

