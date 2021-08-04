Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: APYRF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.50 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.50 to C$49.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.