Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

REPH stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth $56,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

