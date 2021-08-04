Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Up 19.5% in July

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

