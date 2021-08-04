Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

