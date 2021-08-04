Refereum (RFR) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $53.69 million and $4.42 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00836610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00094318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043225 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

