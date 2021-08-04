REGENXBIO (RGNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

