Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.59

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $568.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

