Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $111.55, but opened at $115.30. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $116.97, with a volume of 1,204 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

