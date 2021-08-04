Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,817. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $457.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

