Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.37

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 4321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 92.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Relx by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Relx by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

