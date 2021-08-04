Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3351 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Relx has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Relx to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

RELX opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Relx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

