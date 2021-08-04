Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3351 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Relx has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Relx to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.
RELX opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.
RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
