RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 17.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $152.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

