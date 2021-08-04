Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €54.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.25 ($45.00).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €32.30 ($38.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.83. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

