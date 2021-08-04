Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.