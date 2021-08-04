Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RTOKY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

