Rentokil Initial plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.09 (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 569 ($7.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,444.52. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.17 ($7.76).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

