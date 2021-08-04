Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $120.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.