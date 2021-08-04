Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $120.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

