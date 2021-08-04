Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teleflex Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

Shares of TFX opened at $384.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.