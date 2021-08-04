Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $740.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.