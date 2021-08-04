Research Analysts Set Expectations for John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

JBT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE:JBT opened at $146.24 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $741,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

