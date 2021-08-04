Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Announces GBX 1.25 Dividend

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RESI opened at GBX 103.78 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.76. The stock has a market cap of £177.36 million and a PE ratio of 32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Residential Secure Income has a 52-week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.41).

In other Residential Secure Income news, insider Robert Whiteman purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £31,800 ($41,546.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Residential Secure Income from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

