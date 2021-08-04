Reviewing BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and AA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 19.11 -$8.65 million $0.20 136.95 AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Risk and Volatility

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AA has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BRP Group and AA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 AA 0 2 0 0 2.00

BRP Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than AA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and AA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% AA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BRP Group beats AA on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

