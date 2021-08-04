Reviewing Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) & Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Progress Software and Marqeta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marqeta 0 3 5 0 2.63

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Marqeta has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Marqeta.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 15.58% 37.43% 12.68% Marqeta N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Progress Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progress Software and Marqeta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $442.15 million 4.55 $79.72 million $2.68 17.16 Marqeta $290.29 million 48.59 -$47.69 million N/A N/A

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta.

Summary

Progress Software beats Marqeta on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as customer resource management, data management platforms, or hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Developer Tools, a set of components for user interface development; and Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

