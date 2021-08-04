Reviewing TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TFS Financial and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFS Financial and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $508.55 million 10.55 $83.32 million $0.30 63.73 Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.90 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 16.69% 4.62% 0.53% Carver Bancorp -14.70% -18.18% -0.58%

Summary

TFS Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

