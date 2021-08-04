Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 8.6%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. 15,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 404,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

