Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.37

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 2118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $61,710,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $29,258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after buying an additional 485,061 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

