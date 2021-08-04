Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

