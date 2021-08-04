Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Cut to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

