Richard K. Crumly Sells 24,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $2,181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.27. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPEL by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.