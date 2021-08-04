Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Shares of RELL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 40,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.