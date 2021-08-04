Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rightmove alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.07. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.