Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18. Rimini Street has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 339,258 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 163.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 666,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

