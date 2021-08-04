Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Up 3.6%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 2,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

