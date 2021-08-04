Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.80. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $99.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

