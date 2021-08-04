Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.
Robert Half International has increased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of RHI stock opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.80. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $99.64.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
